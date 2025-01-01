Understanding Length
Length measures the distance between two points. In the metric system, the base unit is the meter. Common subunits include centimeters and millimeters. For example, 1 meter = 100 centimeters = 1000 millimeters.
Practice Problems
How many centimeters are there in 1 meter?
Teenager Scenario - How many centimeters?
You are measuring the height of a basketball hoop, and it is 3.05 meters high. How many centimeters is that?
Think About This
If a pencil is 7.5 centimeters long, how many millimeters is that?
If a car travels 5 miles, how many feet has it traveled?
