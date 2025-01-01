Skip to main content
Master

Word Problems: Area and Perimeter of a Rectangle

Master word problems: area and perimeter of a rectangle with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Word Problems: Area and Perimeter of a Rectangle

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A rectangle has four sides: two lengths (l) and two widths (w). The perimeter is the total distance around the rectangle, which you can find by adding all four sides or using P = 2l + 2w. The area is the amount of space inside the rectangle, found by multiplying length by width: A = l × w.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the perimeter of a rectangle with length $5$ units and width $3$ units?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You want to build a rectangular garden that has a length of $10$ meters and a width of $6$ meters. How much fencing will you need to enclose the garden?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

If the area of a rectangle is $48$ square units and its length is $8$ units, what is its width?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

A rectangle's length is twice its width. If the perimeter is $36$ units, what is the length?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.