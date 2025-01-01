Skip to main content
Volume of a Cone

Master volume of a cone with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Volume of a Cone

Beginner Explanation

The volume of a cone is $V = \frac{1}{3} \pi r^2 h$, a simple way to calculate the space inside a cone.
Practice Problems

What is the volume of a cone with $r = 3 \text{ cm}$ and $h = 9 \text{ cm}$?

A cone-shaped cup has a radius of $5 \text{ cm}$ and a height of $12 \text{ cm}$. How much liquid can it hold?
If a cone has a volume of $100 \text{ cm}^3$ and a radius of $4 \text{ cm}$, what is its height?

A right circular cone has a height three times its radius. If the volume is $150 \pi \text{ cm}^3$, what is the radius?

