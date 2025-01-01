Understanding Values of Trigonometric Ratios for Standard Angles
In a right triangle relative to an angle θ, the sine is the ratio of the opposite side to the hypotenuse. For example, $\sin(θ) = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{hypotenuse}}$. If the hypotenuse is 2 and the opposite side is 1, then $\sin(30^\circ) = \frac{1}{2}$.
What is $\sin(30^\circ)$?
Teenager Scenario
Calculate the height of a tree using $\tan(\theta)$ with a measured distance of 10 meters and an angle of elevation $45^\circ$.
Think About This
Determine $\cos(60^\circ)$ using a right triangle with hypotenuse 2 and adjacent side 1 (a 30°–60°–90° triangle).
What is the value of $\tan(30^\circ)$?
