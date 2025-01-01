Skip to main content
Master

Values of Trigonometric Ratios for Standard Angles

Master values of trigonometric ratios for standard angles with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Values of Trigonometric Ratios for Standard Angles

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

In a right triangle relative to an angle θ, the sine is the ratio of the opposite side to the hypotenuse. For example, $\sin(θ) = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{hypotenuse}}$. If the hypotenuse is 2 and the opposite side is 1, then $\sin(30^\circ) = \frac{1}{2}$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is $\sin(30^\circ)$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Calculate the height of a tree using $\tan(\theta)$ with a measured distance of 10 meters and an angle of elevation $45^\circ$.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Determine $\cos(60^\circ)$ using a right triangle with hypotenuse 2 and adjacent side 1 (a 30°–60°–90° triangle).

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

What is the value of $\tan(30^\circ)$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.