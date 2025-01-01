Understanding Degree to Radian Measure
Angles in degrees divide a full rotation into 360 equal parts. To convert degrees to radians, multiply by π/180 because 180° equals π radians. For example, 90° × π/180 = π/2.
Convert $45^\circ$ to radians.
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you're designing a wheel that needs to rotate exactly $180^\circ$. How many radians is this?
Think About This
What is the radian measure of a $270^\circ$ angle?
Convert $210^\circ$ to radians.
