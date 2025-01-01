Skip to main content
Degree to Radian Measure

Master degree to radian measure with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Degree to Radian Measure

Beginner Explanation

Angles in degrees divide a full rotation into 360 equal parts. To convert degrees to radians, multiply by π/180 because 180° equals π radians. For example, 90° × π/180 = π/2.
Convert $45^\circ$ to radians.

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you're designing a wheel that needs to rotate exactly $180^\circ$. How many radians is this?
Think About This

What is the radian measure of a $270^\circ$ angle?

Convert $210^\circ$ to radians.

