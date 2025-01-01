Skip to main content
Using Expected Values to Make Decisions

Master using expected values to make decisions with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Using Expected Values to Make Decisions

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

Simple explanation with payoffs incorporated: $E(X) = 2 \times (1/6) + 5 \times (1/6) + (-1) \times (4/6)$
1

Beginner

What is the expected value if you win $2$ tokens with probability $\frac{1}{6}$ and win $0$ tokens otherwise?

2

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Consider a game where a player wins $5$ tokens with probability $\frac{1}{6}$, or loses $1$ token (the entry fee) otherwise. Should you play?
3

Intermediate

Think About This

Consider a spinner with six equally likely sectors: red, blue, and four others. Red wins $2$ tokens, blue wins $5$ tokens, others lose $1$ token each. Should you play?

4

Advanced

If a game costs 1 token to play, and you have an expected value of $0.5$ tokens per play, what is your average gain per play?

