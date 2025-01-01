Understanding Using Expected Values to Make Decisions
Simple explanation with payoffs incorporated: $E(X) = 2 \times (1/6) + 5 \times (1/6) + (-1) \times (4/6)$
What is the expected value if you win $2$ tokens with probability $\frac{1}{6}$ and win $0$ tokens otherwise?
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Teenager Scenario
Consider a game where a player wins $5$ tokens with probability $\frac{1}{6}$, or loses $1$ token (the entry fee) otherwise. Should you play?
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Think About This
Consider a spinner with six equally likely sectors: red, blue, and four others. Red wins $2$ tokens, blue wins $5$ tokens, others lose $1$ token each. Should you play?
Challenge Quiz
If a game costs 1 token to play, and you have an expected value of $0.5$ tokens per play, what is your average gain per play?
