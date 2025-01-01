Understanding Scalar Multiplication of Matrices
Scalar multiplication involves multiplying each element by a constant, like $4 \times \begin{bmatrix} 2 & 1 \\ 3 & -2 \end{bmatrix} = \begin{bmatrix} 8 & 4 \\ 12 & -8 \end{bmatrix}$.
What is the result of $3 \times \begin{bmatrix} 1 & -1 \\ 0 & 4 \end{bmatrix}$?
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you have a matrix representing the quantities of different products sold over two days: $\begin{bmatrix} 5 & 10 \\ 8 & 6 \end{bmatrix}$. If sales double, what does the new matrix look like?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
Think About This
If you have a matrix $\begin{bmatrix} 2 & 3 \\ 1 & 4 \end{bmatrix}$, what happens if you multiply it by a scalar $0$?
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
If $r = -2$, what is $r \times \begin{bmatrix} 3 & -3 \\ 2 & -2 \end{bmatrix}$?
