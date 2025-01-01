Skip to main content
Master

Scalar Multiplication of Matrices

Master scalar multiplication of matrices with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Scalar Multiplication of Matrices

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Scalar multiplication involves multiplying each element by a constant, like $4 \times \begin{bmatrix} 2 & 1 \\ 3 & -2 \end{bmatrix} = \begin{bmatrix} 8 & 4 \\ 12 & -8 \end{bmatrix}$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the result of $3 \times \begin{bmatrix} 1 & -1 \\ 0 & 4 \end{bmatrix}$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you have a matrix representing the quantities of different products sold over two days: $\begin{bmatrix} 5 & 10 \\ 8 & 6 \end{bmatrix}$. If sales double, what does the new matrix look like?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

If you have a matrix $\begin{bmatrix} 2 & 3 \\ 1 & 4 \end{bmatrix}$, what happens if you multiply it by a scalar $0$?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

If $r = -2$, what is $r \times \begin{bmatrix} 3 & -3 \\ 2 & -2 \end{bmatrix}$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.