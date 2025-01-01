Understanding Conjunction
A conjunction is a compound statement that is true only if both individual statements are true.
1
If statement p is 'The sky is blue' and statement q is 'Water is wet', which of the following represents their conjunction?
2
Movie Night Scenario
You and your friends are planning a movie night. You want to watch a comedy and your friend wants to watch a movie that is less than 2 hours long. Write a conjunction to represent this scenario.
3
Think About This
If p is 'It is raining' and q is 'I am carrying an umbrella', think about the scenarios where the conjunction $p \land q$ is true.
4
If p is 'I have a pen' and q is 'I have an apple', which of the following represents the conjunction of these two statements?
Recap
