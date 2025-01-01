Skip to main content
Negation

Understanding Negation

Beginner Explanation

Negation flips the truth value of statements. If $p$ is true, then $\neg p$ is false.
If $p$ is 'It is raining', what is $\neg p$?

Teenager Scenario

Alex believes 'The concert is on Saturday'. Find the negation.
Think About This

Consider the statement 'All cats are mammals'. What is its negation?

If $q$ is 'x > 7', identify $\neg q$.

