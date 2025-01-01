Understanding Sum of the First n Terms of a Geometric Series
A geometric series is a sequence of numbers where each term after the first is found by multiplying the previous one by a fixed, non-zero number called the common ratio, $r$. The sum of the first $n$ terms is calculated using $S_n = a_1 \frac{1 - r^n}{1 - r}$.
Imagine saving money where each month you save 3 times the amount of the previous month, starting with $5. Calculate the total savings after 4 months.
If the sum of a geometric series is 75 and $a_1 = 5$ with $r = 2$, find the number of terms, $n$.
