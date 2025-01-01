Skip to main content
Sum of the First n Terms of a Geometric Series

Understanding Sum of the First n Terms of a Geometric Series

A geometric series is a sequence of numbers where each term after the first is found by multiplying the previous one by a fixed, non-zero number called the common ratio, $r$. The sum of the first $n$ terms is calculated using $S_n = a_1 \frac{1 - r^n}{1 - r}$.
What is the sum of the first 3 terms of a geometric series where $a_1 = 2$ and $r = 3$?

Imagine saving money where each month you save 3 times the amount of the previous month, starting with $5. Calculate the total savings after 4 months.
If the sum of a geometric series is 75 and $a_1 = 5$ with $r = 2$, find the number of terms, $n$.

For a geometric series with $a_1 = 10$ and $r = 0.5$, what is the sum of the first 6 terms?

