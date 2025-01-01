Skip to main content
Master

Sum of the First n Terms of a Geometric Sequence

Master sum of the first n terms of a geometric sequence with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Sum of the First n Terms of a Geometric Sequence

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Use $S_n = a_1 \frac{1-r^n}{1-r}$ to quickly add the first $n$ terms of a geometric sequence.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the sum of the first 8 terms of a geometric sequence where $a_1 = 1$ and $r = 2$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A phone subscription plan provides 24 MB of data that halves every month. How much total data will you have used after 10 months?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Consider an infinite series where the first term is 3 and the common ratio is $-\frac{1}{3}$. What is the sum?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

For the sequence $24, 12, 6, \ldots$, find $S_{10}$.

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.