Understanding Sum of the First n Terms of a Geometric Sequence
Use $S_n = a_1 \frac{1-r^n}{1-r}$ to quickly add the first $n$ terms of a geometric sequence.
Teenager Scenario
A phone subscription plan provides 24 MB of data that halves every month. How much total data will you have used after 10 months?
Think About This
Consider an infinite series where the first term is 3 and the common ratio is $-\frac{1}{3}$. What is the sum?
For the sequence $24, 12, 6, \ldots$, find $S_{10}$.
