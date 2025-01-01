Skip to main content
Solving Two-Step Linear Equations with Decimals

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

Solve equations like $5x + 4.5 = 15.75$ by reversing operations.
Practice Problems

1

Beginner

Solve $3x + 5.4 = 14.7$. What is $x$?

2

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You have $5.5$ dollars and you want to save more. If you save $2.9$ dollars every week, how many weeks ($w$) will it take to reach $20$ dollars?
3

Intermediate

Think About This

Find the value of $x$ in $2.5x - 3.75 = 6.25$.

4

Advanced

Solve $4.6x + 2.3 = 18.4$ for $x$.

