Understanding Solving Two-Step Linear Equations with Decimals
Solve equations like $5x + 4.5 = 15.75$ by reversing operations.
Solve $3x + 5.4 = 14.7$. What is $x$?
Teenager Scenario
You have $5.5$ dollars and you want to save more. If you save $2.9$ dollars every week, how many weeks ($w$) will it take to reach $20$ dollars?
Think About This
Find the value of $x$ in $2.5x - 3.75 = 6.25$.
Solve $4.6x + 2.3 = 18.4$ for $x$.
