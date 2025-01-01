Skip to main content
Solving Trigonometric Equations using Algebraic Methods

Master solving trigonometric equations using algebraic methods with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Solving Trigonometric Equations using Algebraic Methods

When solving trigonometric equations using algebraic methods, we isolate the trig function (like sin(x) or cos(x)) and solve for x using known benchmark values and periodicity.
Solve for $x$ in [0, 2\pi): 2 \sin(x) - 1 = 0 and find the smallest positive solution.

A Ferris wheel has a diameter of 50 meters and rotates at a constant speed. Determine the height of a seat above the ground at any angle $\theta$.

If $\tan^2(2x) - 1 = 0$, solve for $x$.

Solve $\cos(2x) = \frac{1}{2}$ for $x$.

