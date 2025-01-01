Understanding Solving One-Step Linear Equations with Mixed Numbers: Multiplication
Step 1: Identify the mixed number coefficient on the variable, e.g., $1\tfrac{1}{2}$. Step 2: Convert it to an improper fraction: $1\tfrac{1}{2} = \frac{3}{2}$. Step 3: Multiply both sides of the equation by the reciprocal of that fraction to isolate the variable.
Solve: $\frac{5}{4} x = \frac{10}{9}$
Solve for $x$: $1\tfrac{1}{4} x = \frac{5}{6}$
If $\frac{7}{3} x = \frac{14}{9}$, what is $x$?
Solve $\frac{11}{4} x = \frac{33}{16}$
