Skip to main content
Master

Solving One-Step Linear Equations with Mixed Numbers: Multiplication

Master solving one-step linear equations with mixed numbers: multiplication with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Solving One-Step Linear Equations with Mixed Numbers: Multiplication

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Step 1: Identify the mixed number coefficient on the variable, e.g., $1\tfrac{1}{2}$. Step 2: Convert it to an improper fraction: $1\tfrac{1}{2} = \frac{3}{2}$. Step 3: Multiply both sides of the equation by the reciprocal of that fraction to isolate the variable.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

Solve: $\frac{5}{4} x = \frac{10}{9}$

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Equation Scenario

Solve for $x$: $1\tfrac{1}{4} x = \frac{5}{6}$
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

If $\frac{7}{3} x = \frac{14}{9}$, what is $x$?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Solve $\frac{11}{4} x = \frac{33}{16}$

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.