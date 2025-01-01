Understanding Solving One-Step Linear Equations with Fractions
To solve a one-step equation with fractions, use inverse operations. Identify whether you need to add, subtract, multiply, or divide, then apply the opposite operation to both sides.
Solve $a + \frac{1}{7} = \frac{3}{7}$.
Teenager Scenario
You have $\frac{5}{12}$ of a pizza left, and you eat $\frac{1}{6}$ more. How much pizza is left?
Solve $c \times \frac{3}{4} = \frac{9}{8}$.
