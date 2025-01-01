Skip to main content
Solving One-Step Linear Equations with Fractions

Master solving one-step linear equations with fractions with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Solving One-Step Linear Equations with Fractions

Beginner Explanation

To solve a one-step equation with fractions, use inverse operations. Identify whether you need to add, subtract, multiply, or divide, then apply the opposite operation to both sides.
1

Beginner

Solve $a + \frac{1}{7} = \frac{3}{7}$.

2

Intermediate

You have $\frac{5}{12}$ of a pizza left, and you eat $\frac{1}{6}$ more. How much pizza is left?
3

Intermediate

Given $b - \frac{1}{6} = \frac{5}{12}$, solve for $b$.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Advanced

Solve $c \times \frac{3}{4} = \frac{9}{8}$.

