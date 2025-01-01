Understanding Solving One-Step Division Equations
Beginner Explanation
Simple explanation with $x \div 3 = 5$
1
Beginner
Solve for $x$: $\frac{x}{3} = 5$
2
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
You have $\frac{x}{4}$ of a pizza, and it equals 6 slices. How many slices in a whole pizza?
3
Intermediate
Think About This
If $\frac{x}{7} = 9$, what is $x$?
4
Advanced
Solve for $x$: $\frac{x}{5} = 12$
