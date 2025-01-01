Understanding Solving Multi-Step Linear Equations with Decimals
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
Begin by clearing decimals from an equation such as $0.25m - 0.4 = 1.6$ by multiplying both sides by an appropriate power of 10. Then use inverse operations: add or subtract constants, and finally divide to isolate the variable.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is the first step in solving $0.25m - 0.4 = 1.6$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
You save $0.5x$ dollars every week. After 8 weeks, you have saved 40 dollars. How much do you save each week?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
If $0.3a + 0.2 = 1.1$, what is the value of $a$?
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Solve $0.4m - 0.7 = 3.9$
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.