Solving Multi-Step Linear Equations with Decimals

Beginner Explanation

Begin by clearing decimals from an equation such as $0.25m - 0.4 = 1.6$ by multiplying both sides by an appropriate power of 10. Then use inverse operations: add or subtract constants, and finally divide to isolate the variable.
What is the first step in solving $0.25m - 0.4 = 1.6$?

You save $0.5x$ dollars every week. After 8 weeks, you have saved 40 dollars. How much do you save each week?
If $0.3a + 0.2 = 1.1$, what is the value of $a$?

Solve $0.4m - 0.7 = 3.9$

