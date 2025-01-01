Skip to main content
Solving Linear-Quadratic Systems

Understanding Solving Linear-Quadratic Systems

To solve a system with a line and a parabola, substitute $y = mx + d$ into $y = ax^2 + bx + c$. Simplify to form $ax^2 + (b - m)x + (c - d) = 0$, solve for $x$, then find $y$.
What is the solution to $y = 2x + 3$ and $y = x^2 + 4x + 5$?

A skateboard ramp has a linear entry $y = 0.5x + 2$ and a parabolic exit $y = -x^2 + 4x + 3$. Find the intersection points.
Consider the equations $y = -x + 1$ and $y = x^2 + 2x + 1$. Determine the points of intersection.

Given $y = 3x - 4$ and $y = 2x^2 - x + 2$, which is a solution?

