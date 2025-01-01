Skip to main content
Solving Systems of Linear Equations using Substitution

Solving systems of linear equations using substitution

Understanding Solving Systems of Linear Equations using Substitution

Beginner Explanation

Solve one equation for one variable (for example, express y in terms of x), then substitute this expression into the other equation.
What is the solution to the system of equations: $3x + 2y = 16$ and $7x + y = 19$?

You have $2x + 3y = 12$ and $x - y = 1$, representing two methods of combining ingredients in a recipe. Find the values of $x$ and $y$.
Consider the system $4x + 3y = 21$ and $2x - y = 3$. Use substitution to find the solution.

Solve the system: $5x + 4y = 28$ and $9x - 3y = 15$ using substitution.

