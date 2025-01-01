Understanding Solving Systems of Linear Equations using Substitution
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
Solve one equation for one variable (for example, express y in terms of x), then substitute this expression into the other equation.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is the solution to the system of equations: $3x + 2y = 16$ and $7x + y = 19$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
You have $2x + 3y = 12$ and $x - y = 1$, representing two methods of combining ingredients in a recipe. Find the values of $x$ and $y$.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Consider the system $4x + 3y = 21$ and $2x - y = 3$. Use substitution to find the solution.
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Solve the system: $5x + 4y = 28$ and $9x - 3y = 15$ using substitution.
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.