Understanding Solving Exponential Equations using Logarithms
Basic concept: to solve $a^x = b$, isolate the exponential term and apply logarithm to both sides. Then use the inverse relationship $x = \log_a(b)$ to find x.
If $2^x = 8$, what is $x$?
A new tech gadget's price drops by half each year. If its original price was $1000$, when will it be approximately $250$?
Solve $3^{x+1} = 81$.
