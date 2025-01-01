Skip to main content
Solving Exponential Equations using Logarithms

Master solving exponential equations using logarithms with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Solving Exponential Equations using Logarithms

Beginner Explanation

Basic concept: to solve $a^x = b$, isolate the exponential term and apply logarithm to both sides. Then use the inverse relationship $x = \log_a(b)$ to find x.
Practice Problems

If $2^x = 8$, what is $x$?

Teenager Scenario

A new tech gadget's price drops by half each year. If its original price was $1000$, when will it be approximately $250$?
Think About This

Solve for x in $5^{2x} = 125$.

Solve $3^{x+1} = 81$.

