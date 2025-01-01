Skip to main content
Solving Exponential Equations

Learn to solve exponential equations by applying exponent properties and logarithms.

Understanding Solving Exponential Equations

For equations of the form $a^x = a^y$ with $a>0$ and $a≠1$, the exponents must be equal. Example: to solve $3^x = 3^4$, set $x = 4$.
Solve $4^{2x-1} = 64$

A population of bacteria doubles every hour. If you start with 100 bacteria, how many bacteria will there be after 3 hours?
If $3^x = 27$, find $x$ without using a calculator.

Solve $2^{x+1} = 8^{x-1}$

