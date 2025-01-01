Understanding Solving Exponential Equations
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
For equations of the form $a^x = a^y$ with $a>0$ and $a≠1$, the exponents must be equal. Example: to solve $3^x = 3^4$, set $x = 4$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
Solve $4^{2x-1} = 64$
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
A population of bacteria doubles every hour. If you start with 100 bacteria, how many bacteria will there be after 3 hours?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
If $3^x = 27$, find $x$ without using a calculator.
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Solve $2^{x+1} = 8^{x-1}$
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.