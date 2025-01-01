Skip to main content
Master

Solving Equations

Master solving equations with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Solving Equations

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Simple explanation: To solve the linear equation $3x + 5 = 11$, subtract 5 from both sides to get $3x = 6$, then divide by 3 to find $x = 2$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

Solve for $x$: $3x + 5 = 11$

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You currently have $3x + 5$ dollars and you need a total of $11$ dollars. If $x$ represents the number of additional dollars you need, how many dollars is $x$?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Consider the equation $x^2 = x$. What are the solutions?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Which equation has no real solution? $x + 1 = x + 2$ or $x + 1 = x$

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.