Understanding Solving Equations
Beginner Explanation
Simple explanation: To solve the linear equation $3x + 5 = 11$, subtract 5 from both sides to get $3x = 6$, then divide by 3 to find $x = 2$.
Solve for $x$: $3x + 5 = 11$
You currently have $3x + 5$ dollars and you need a total of $11$ dollars. If $x$ represents the number of additional dollars you need, how many dollars is $x$?
Consider the equation $x^2 = x$. What are the solutions?
Which equation has no real solution? $x + 1 = x + 2$ or $x + 1 = x$
