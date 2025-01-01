Skip to main content
Solution sets collect all possible solutions for an equation, like $3x + 5 = 11$ having ${2}$.
Beginner

What is the solution set for $3x + 5 = 11$?

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

If you have $x$ apples and get 3 more, the number of apples is $x + 3$. Find $x$ if you end up with 10.
Intermediate

Think About This

Consider the inequality $x + 1 > x$. What can you deduce?

Advanced

What is the solution set for $x^2 = x$?

