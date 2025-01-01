Understanding SAS (Side-Angle-Side) Postulate
If $\overline{AB} \cong \overline{DE}$, $\overline{BC} \cong \overline{EF}$, and $\angle B \cong \angle E$, which statement is true?
Think About This
Given triangles XYZ and MNP such that $\overline{XY} \cong \overline{MN}$, $\overline{YZ} \cong \overline{NP}$, and $\angle Y \cong \angle N$, but $\overline{XZ}$ is not congruent to $\overline{MP}$, can you determine if $\triangle XYZ$ is congruent to $\triangle MNP$?
