Skip to main content
Master

SAS (Side-Angle-Side) Postulate

Master SAS (Side-Angle-Side) Postulate with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding SAS (Side-Angle-Side) Postulate

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

The SAS Postulate states that $\triangle ABC \cong \triangle DEF$ if two sides and the included angle of one triangle are congruent to two sides and the included angle of another.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

If $\overline{AB} \cong \overline{DE}$, $\overline{BC} \cong \overline{EF}$, and $\angle B \cong \angle E$, which statement is true?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Kite Proof

A kite is formed by triangles ABC and ADC. In this kite, AB = AD = 5 cm, BC = DC = 7 cm, and ∠B = ∠D = 60°. Prove that $\triangle ABC$ is congruent to $\triangle ADC$ using the SAS Postulate.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Given triangles XYZ and MNP such that $\overline{XY} \cong \overline{MN}$, $\overline{YZ} \cong \overline{NP}$, and $\angle Y \cong \angle N$, but $\overline{XZ}$ is not congruent to $\overline{MP}$, can you determine if $\triangle XYZ$ is congruent to $\triangle MNP$?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Which of the following sets of triangles can be proven congruent using the SAS Postulate?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.