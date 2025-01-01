Skip to main content
ASA (Angle-Side-Angle) Postulate

Master ASA (angle-side-angle) postulate with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding ASA (Angle-Side-Angle) Postulate

If two angles and the included side of one triangle are congruent to two angles and the included side of another triangle, then the two triangles are congruent.
Given that $\angle B \cong \angle E, BC \cong EF, \angle C \cong \angle F$, what can we conclude?

Teenager Scenario

John and Mary have each drawn a triangle. John's triangle has two angles and the included side between those angles equal to two angles and the included side of Mary's triangle. Are their triangles congruent?
Think About This

Can we determine triangle congruence if we know only the three angles of the triangles?

If we know that $\angle X \cong \angle M, \angle Y \cong \angle N$, and $XY \cong MN$, which postulate can we use to prove that $\triangle XYZ \cong \triangle MNO$?

