Understanding ASA (Angle-Side-Angle) Postulate
Given that $\angle B \cong \angle E, BC \cong EF, \angle C \cong \angle F$, what can we conclude?
John and Mary have each drawn a triangle. John's triangle has two angles and the included side between those angles equal to two angles and the included side of Mary's triangle. Are their triangles congruent?
Can we determine triangle congruence if we know only the three angles of the triangles?
If we know that $\angle X \cong \angle M, \angle Y \cong \angle N$, and $XY \cong MN$, which postulate can we use to prove that $\triangle XYZ \cong \triangle MNO$?
