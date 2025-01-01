Skip to main content
Rotational Symmetry

Master rotational symmetry with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Rotational Symmetry

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A figure has rotational symmetry if it looks the same after a rotation of less than $360^\circ$.
Practice Problems

1

Beginner

What is the angle of rotation for a regular hexagon? (Consider a regular hexagon: a six-sided polygon with equal sides.)

2

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you are designing a logo that needs to have rotational symmetry with an angle of 45^\circ. How many times will it coincide with itself in a full turn? (e.g., an evenly spaced 8-pointed star.)
3

Intermediate

Think About This

Determine the order of rotational symmetry for a regular pentagon that coincides with itself every 72^\circ rotation.

4

Advanced

Which polygon has an order of rotational symmetry of 8? (Consider a regular octagon.)

Recap

