Understanding Rotational Symmetry
A figure has rotational symmetry if it looks the same after a rotation of less than $360^\circ$.
What is the angle of rotation for a regular hexagon? (Consider a regular hexagon: a six-sided polygon with equal sides.)
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you are designing a logo that needs to have rotational symmetry with an angle of 45^\circ. How many times will it coincide with itself in a full turn? (e.g., an evenly spaced 8-pointed star.)
Determine the order of rotational symmetry for a regular pentagon that coincides with itself every 72^\circ rotation.
