A figure has rotational symmetry if it can be rotated by some angle $0° < θ < 360°$ such that the image coincides with the preimage.

The order of symmetry is how many times a figure aligns with itself in $360^\circ$ .

The order of rotational symmetry for a hexagon is $6$ .

Why It Works

By finding the smallest rotation angle that maps a figure onto itself and counting how many such rotations fit into 360°, we can characterize its rotational symmetry.