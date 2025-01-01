Skip to main content
Scalene Triangle

Master scalene triangles with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Scalene Triangles

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A scalene triangle has all sides and angles different from each other.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

Which of the following is a property of a scalene triangle?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Skateboard-Ramp Design

You are designing a skateboard ramp in the shape of a triangle. Each side of the triangular frame must be a different length so that the frame is a scalene triangle. What requirement do you need to check to guarantee the ramp is scalene? (Answer in your own words.)
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Determine if a triangle with sides $5$, $7$, and $8$ is scalene.

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

A triangle has angles $30^\circ$, $60^\circ$, and $90^\circ$. Is it scalene?

Recap

