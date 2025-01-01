Understanding Scalene Triangles
A scalene triangle has all sides and angles different from each other.
Which of the following is a property of a scalene triangle?
2
Skateboard-Ramp Design
You are designing a skateboard ramp in the shape of a triangle. Each side of the triangular frame must be a different length so that the frame is a scalene triangle. What requirement do you need to check to guarantee the ramp is scalene? (Answer in your own words.)
3
Think About This
Determine if a triangle with sides $5$, $7$, and $8$ is scalene.
4
A triangle has angles $30^\circ$, $60^\circ$, and $90^\circ$. Is it scalene?
Recap
