Master

Angle of Rotation

Master angle of rotation with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Angle of Rotation

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A 180° rotation flips each point to the opposite side of the center. For example, rotating point A(2,3) 180° about the origin O yields A'(-2,-3).
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

Given ΔXYZ with X(1,0), Y(0,1), Z(−1,0) and its image ΔX'Y'Z' with X'(0,−1), Y'(1,0), Z'(0,1) under rotation about the origin, how many degrees has ΔXYZ been rotated counterclockwise?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Navigating a Maze

A robot is programmed to navigate a maze using specific rotations. If the robot is programmed to rotate 90 degrees clockwise at each junction, how many degrees has it rotated after 4 junctions?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

If a figure is rotated 180 degrees twice, what is the total angle of rotation?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

A figure is rotated 90° clockwise, then 180° counterclockwise, and finally 270° clockwise. Express the net rotation between 0° and 360°.

Recap

Watch & Learn

