Understanding Angle of Rotation
A 180° rotation flips each point to the opposite side of the center. For example, rotating point A(2,3) 180° about the origin O yields A'(-2,-3).
1
Given ΔXYZ with X(1,0), Y(0,1), Z(−1,0) and its image ΔX'Y'Z' with X'(0,−1), Y'(1,0), Z'(0,1) under rotation about the origin, how many degrees has ΔXYZ been rotated counterclockwise?
2
Navigating a Maze
A robot is programmed to navigate a maze using specific rotations. If the robot is programmed to rotate 90 degrees clockwise at each junction, how many degrees has it rotated after 4 junctions?
3
4
A figure is rotated 90° clockwise, then 180° counterclockwise, and finally 270° clockwise. Express the net rotation between 0° and 360°.
