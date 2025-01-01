Understanding Power of a Power Property
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
When you raise a power to another power, you multiply the exponents. For example, $(a^b)^c = a^{b \times c}$ because you're repeating multiplication b \times c times.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
Simplify $(2^3)^2$
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
Alex is building a cube and needs to calculate the volume of a cube with side length $(3^2)^2$ cm.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
If $(x^2)^3 = x^n$, what is $n$?
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Simplify $\left((a^2)^3\right)^2$
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.