Master

Power of a Power Property

Master power of a power property with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Power of a Power Property

When you raise a power to another power, you multiply the exponents. For example, $(a^b)^c = a^{b \times c}$ because you're repeating multiplication b \times c times.
Simplify $(2^3)^2$

Alex is building a cube and needs to calculate the volume of a cube with side length $(3^2)^2$ cm.
If $(x^2)^3 = x^n$, what is $n$?

Simplify $\left((a^2)^3\right)^2$

