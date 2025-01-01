Skip to main content
Master

Properties of Addition

Master properties of addition with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Properties of Addition

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

The identity property of addition states that adding zero to any number does not change its value. For example, when we write $a + 0 = a$, we see that no matter what $a$ is, adding zero leaves it exactly the same. This is why $0$ is called the additive identity.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

Which is an example of the identity property? $a + 0 =$

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

If you have $3$ apples and your friend gives you $2$ more, how many apples do you have now? Use $a + b$.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Prove the associative property with $(2 + 3) + 4$.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Which of the following is the commutative form of x + 3 ?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.