Understanding Properties of Addition
The identity property of addition states that adding zero to any number does not change its value. For example, when we write $a + 0 = a$, we see that no matter what $a$ is, adding zero leaves it exactly the same. This is why $0$ is called the additive identity.
Which is an example of the identity property? $a + 0 =$
Teenager Scenario
If you have $3$ apples and your friend gives you $2$ more, how many apples do you have now? Use $a + b$.
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
