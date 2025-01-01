Skip to main content
Perpendicular Lines and Slopes

Understanding Perpendicular Lines and Slopes

Beginner Explanation

Two lines are perpendicular if they intersect at a 90° angle, which occurs precisely when the product of their slopes satisfies $m₁ × m₂ = -1$.
What is the slope of a line perpendicular to a line with slope $\frac{1}{3}$?

Imagine you are designing a skateboard ramp. The ramp needs to be perpendicular to a slope of $\frac{1}{4}$. What should be the slope of the support beam?
If a line with slope $2$ is perpendicular to another line, find the equation of the perpendicular line passing through point $(1, 3)$.

A line passes through $(0, 0)$ with slope $5$. What is the equation of a perpendicular line passing through $(1, 2)$?

