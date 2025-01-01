Understanding Percent Increase and Decrease
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
Percent increase is calculated by finding the difference between the new and original numbers, then dividing by the original number and multiplying by 100: $\frac{\text{New Number} - \text{Original Number}}{\text{Original Number}} \times 100$
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
James bought a used car for $\$1500$ and sold it for $\$1200$. What is the percent decrease in the car's value?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
A store reduced the price of an item from $\$100$ to $\$85$. Calculate the percent decrease.
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.