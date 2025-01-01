Skip to main content
Master

Percent Increase and Decrease

Master percent increase and decrease with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Percent Increase and Decrease

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Percent increase is calculated by finding the difference between the new and original numbers, then dividing by the original number and multiplying by 100: $\frac{\text{New Number} - \text{Original Number}}{\text{Original Number}} \times 100$
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

Celia's salary increased from $3000$ to $3750$. What is the percent increase?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

James bought a used car for $\$1500$ and sold it for $\$1200$. What is the percent decrease in the car's value?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

A store reduced the price of an item from $\$100$ to $\$85$. Calculate the percent decrease.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

A population of bacteria grows from $200$ to $500$ in a day. What is the percent increase?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.