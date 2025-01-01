Understanding Adding and Subtracting Decimals
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
When adding or subtracting decimals, align the decimal points and add zeros to the end of a number if it has fewer digits to the right of the decimal point.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is $13.492 + 7.8$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Bakery Scenario
You bought a cake for $13.492$ dollars and a drink for $7.8$ dollars. How much did you spend in total?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
If you have $13.492$ dollars and you spend $7.8$ dollars, how much money do you have left?
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
What is $123.456 - 78.9$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.