Adding and Subtracting Decimals

Master adding and subtracting decimals with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Adding and Subtracting Decimals

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

When adding or subtracting decimals, align the decimal points and add zeros to the end of a number if it has fewer digits to the right of the decimal point.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is $13.492 + 7.8$?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Bakery Scenario

You bought a cake for $13.492$ dollars and a drink for $7.8$ dollars. How much did you spend in total?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

If you have $13.492$ dollars and you spend $7.8$ dollars, how much money do you have left?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

What is $123.456 - 78.9$?

Recap

