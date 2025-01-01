Understanding Multiplying and Dividing with Decimals
Example (Multiplication – Beginner): To find $0.25 \times 0.5$, first ignore the decimals and multiply $25 \times 5 = 125$. There are three decimal places altogether (two in 0.25 and one in 0.5), so count three places from the right: $0.125$.
Quick Quiz
Beginner
What is $0.3 \times 0.4$?
Real-World Problem
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
If a bottle of water costs $1.75$ dollars and you want to buy $3.5$ bottles, how much will it cost?
Thinking Challenge
Intermediate
Think About This
You are making half of a recipe. One full recipe needs $0.25$ cups of sugar. How much sugar do you need for half a recipe?
Challenge Quiz
Advanced
What is $0.125 \div 0.05$?
