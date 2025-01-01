Skip to main content
Master

Multiplying and Dividing with Decimals

Master multiplying and dividing with decimals with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Multiplying and Dividing with Decimals

Watch & Learn

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

Example (Multiplication – Beginner): To find $0.25 \times 0.5$, first ignore the decimals and multiply $25 \times 5 = 125$. There are three decimal places altogether (two in 0.25 and one in 0.5), so count three places from the right: $0.125$.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is $0.3 \times 0.4$?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

If a bottle of water costs $1.75$ dollars and you want to buy $3.5$ bottles, how much will it cost?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

You are making half of a recipe. One full recipe needs $0.25$ cups of sugar. How much sugar do you need for half a recipe?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

What is $0.125 \div 0.05$?

Recap

Watch & Learn

