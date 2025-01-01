Understanding Operations on Functions
Adding two functions means adding their outputs for the same input. For example, $(f+g)(x)=f(x)+g(x)$ means at each x you compute f(x) and g(x), then add those values.
If $f(x) = 2x + 1$ and $g(x) = x^2 - 4$, what is $(f+g)(x)$?
Teenager Scenario
A student wants to combine two savings plans represented by $f(x) = 5x + 10$ and $g(x) = 3x^2$. Find the total savings function.
