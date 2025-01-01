Skip to main content
Operations on Functions

Master operations on functions with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Operations on Functions

Beginner Explanation

Adding two functions means adding their outputs for the same input. For example, $(f+g)(x)=f(x)+g(x)$ means at each x you compute f(x) and g(x), then add those values.
1

Beginner

If $f(x) = 2x + 1$ and $g(x) = x^2 - 4$, what is $(f+g)(x)$?

2

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A student wants to combine two savings plans represented by $f(x) = 5x + 10$ and $g(x) = 3x^2$. Find the total savings function.
3

Intermediate

Think About This

Given $h(x) = x^3 - 2x$, find the domain of $(h/g)(x)$ where $g(x) = x^2 - 4$.

4

Advanced

Given $f(x) = x^2 + 3x$ and $g(x) = x - 5$, find the composition $(f \circ g)(x)$.

