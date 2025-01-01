Skip to main content
Composition of Functions

Composition of Functions

Understanding Composition of Functions


In the composition of functions, one function is applied first and then the second function is applied to the result of the first function.
1

If $f(x) = x^2$ and $g(x) = 2x - 3$, what is the value of $f(g(2))$?

2

Intermediate

Music Download Scenario

You pay a monthly subscription fee and an additional fee for each song you download. The per-song fee is represented by $g(x) = 0.99x$. To model the total cost, define $f(x) = x + 10$ (where $x$ is the download cost). Write a composite function to represent the total cost if you download $x$ songs.
3

Intermediate

Think About This

Given the functions $f(x) = 2x + 1$ and $g(x) = 3x - 2$, find the composite function $f(g(x))$ and simplify.

4

Given the functions $f(x) = x^2 + 1$ and $g(x) = 2x - 3$, what is the value of $g(f(2))$?

