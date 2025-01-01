Skip to main content
Multiplication Rule in Probability

Understanding Multiplication Rule in Probability

The multiplication rule for independent events is $P(A \text{ and } B) = P(A) \cdot P(B)$
Practice Problems

If you have 3 hats and 4 shirts, and you choose one hat and one shirt at random and independently, what's the probability of choosing a specific hat and a specific shirt?

Card Drawing Scenario

You draw two cards without replacement. What's the probability the first is an Ace of Spades and the second is a heart?
Think About This

An urn contains 3 red balls and 2 blue balls. You draw one ball without replacement, then draw a second ball. What's the probability both balls are red?

What's the probability of drawing two spades in a row from a deck, without replacement?

