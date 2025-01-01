Understanding Multiplication Rule in Probability
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
The multiplication rule for independent events is $P(A \text{ and } B) = P(A) \cdot P(B)$
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
If you have 3 hats and 4 shirts, and you choose one hat and one shirt at random and independently, what's the probability of choosing a specific hat and a specific shirt?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Card Drawing Scenario
You draw two cards without replacement. What's the probability the first is an Ace of Spades and the second is a heart?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
An urn contains 3 red balls and 2 blue balls. You draw one ball without replacement, then draw a second ball. What's the probability both balls are red?
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
What's the probability of drawing two spades in a row from a deck, without replacement?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.