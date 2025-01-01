Skip to main content
Master

Division: Mixed Numbers

Master division: mixed numbers with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Division: Mixed Numbers

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

To divide mixed numbers, first convert each mixed number into an improper fraction. Then divide by multiplying by the reciprocal of the second fraction. For example: 1 1/2 ÷ 3/4 becomes (3/2) × (4/3).
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is $1 \frac{1}{2} \div \frac{3}{4}$?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You have $2 \frac{1}{4}$ cups of flour and need to divide it evenly into $\frac{3}{4}$ cup batches. How many batches can you make?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

If you divide $3 \frac{1}{2}$ by $1 \frac{3}{4}$, what is the result?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

What is $5 \frac{3}{8} \div 2 \frac{1}{4}$?

Recap

Watch & Learn

