Mixed Expressions

Understanding Mixed Expressions

A mixed expression is a type of fraction where parts of the fraction are themselves fractions. Simplifying involves turning it into a normal fraction.
Practice Problems

Simplify: $\frac{\frac{3x}{x+1}}{\frac{5}{2x}}$

Real-World Problem

Mixed Expression Simplification

Simplify: $\frac{\frac{3}{4}}{\frac{1}{2}}$
Thinking Challenge

Think About This

Consider the expression $\frac{\frac{1}{2} + \frac{1}{3}}{\frac{2}{3}}$ and simplify.

Challenge Quiz

Simplify: $\frac{\frac{2x}{x+2}}{\frac{x}{2x-4}}$

Recap

