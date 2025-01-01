Skip to main content
Master

Adding and Subtracting Fractions with Like Denominators

Master adding and subtracting fractions with like denominators with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Adding and Subtracting Fractions with Like Denominators

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

When we add or subtract fractions with the same denominator, we only add or subtract the numerators, while the denominator stays the same. For example, $\frac{2}{3}$ + $\frac{5}{3}$ = $\frac{7}{3}$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is $\frac{2}{7}$ + $\frac{3}{7}$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Pizza Scenario

You have a pizza that is cut into 8 equal slices. You eat 3 slices and your friend eats 2 slices. How much of the pizza is left?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Can you subtract a bigger fraction from a smaller fraction if they have the same denominator? What will be the result?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

What is $\frac{3}{5}$ + $\frac{-2}{5}$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.