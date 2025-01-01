Understanding Adding and Subtracting Fractions with Like Denominators
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
When we add or subtract fractions with the same denominator, we only add or subtract the numerators, while the denominator stays the same. For example, $\frac{2}{3}$ + $\frac{5}{3}$ = $\frac{7}{3}$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is $\frac{2}{7}$ + $\frac{3}{7}$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Pizza Scenario
You have a pizza that is cut into 8 equal slices. You eat 3 slices and your friend eats 2 slices. How much of the pizza is left?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Can you subtract a bigger fraction from a smaller fraction if they have the same denominator? What will be the result?
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
What is $\frac{3}{5}$ + $\frac{-2}{5}$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.