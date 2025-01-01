Understanding Interval Notation
Interval notation uses brackets and parentheses to specify which numbers are included in a range. E.g., $[a, b]$ includes $a$ and $b$.
Which of the following is a closed interval?
Teenager Scenario
You have $x$ hours to complete your homework before bedtime, where $x \leq 3$. Write this in interval notation.
Think About This
Consider the set $[0, 2) \cup (2, 5]$. What numbers are not included in this set?
Which of the following represents the interval $(-\infty, -1] \cup (0, \infty)$?
