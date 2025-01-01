Skip to main content
Interpreting Data

Beginner Explanation

Interpreting data means choosing the right visual to make numbers meaningful. Bar graphs compare separate categories by using bars of different heights, line graphs connect data points to show increases or decreases over time, and circle graphs (pie charts) divide a whole into percent-based slices.
Which graph type is best to show changes over time? Choose

Teenager Scenario

A survey of teen hobbies shows that 40% like video games, 30% like sports, and 30% like reading. Draw a blank circle and represent this data as a circle graph by shading sectors of 144°, 108°, and 108° respectively.
Think About This

Analyze the monthly sales data below:
Month: Jan, Feb, Mar, Apr
Category A: 10, 12, 15, 14
Category B: 8, 11, 13, 16
Suggest the best graph for representation and explain why. (Draw axes and plot the data points before connecting them.)

If a circle graph has sectors of $120^\circ$, $90^\circ$, and $150^\circ$, what percent does the largest sector represent?

