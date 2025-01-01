Understanding Interpreting Data
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
Interpreting data means choosing the right visual to make numbers meaningful. Bar graphs compare separate categories by using bars of different heights, line graphs connect data points to show increases or decreases over time, and circle graphs (pie charts) divide a whole into percent-based slices.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
Which graph type is best to show changes over time? Choose
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
A survey of teen hobbies shows that 40% like video games, 30% like sports, and 30% like reading. Draw a blank circle and represent this data as a circle graph by shading sectors of 144°, 108°, and 108° respectively.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Analyze the monthly sales data below:
Month: Jan, Feb, Mar, Apr
Category A: 10, 12, 15, 14
Category B: 8, 11, 13, 16
Suggest the best graph for representation and explain why. (Draw axes and plot the data points before connecting them.)
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
If a circle graph has sectors of $120^\circ$, $90^\circ$, and $150^\circ$, what percent does the largest sector represent?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.