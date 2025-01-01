Skip to main content
Circle Graphs

Understanding Circle Graphs

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

Circle graphs, also known as pie charts, are a way to show the percentage or proportion that different parts make up a whole.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

If a circle graph represents a survey of favorite foods, and the slice for pizza is twice as big as the slice for chicken, what might that mean?

2

Practice Quiz

Intermediate

In a survey of 50 students, the circle graph shows: Soccer (20 students), Basketball (15 students), Baseball (10 students), and Swimming (5 students). Which sport was the least popular according to the graph?

3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

You conduct a survey and ask 20 friends what their favorite color is. 10 say blue, 5 say red, 3 say green, and 2 say yellow. How could you represent this data in a circle graph?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

In a circle graph representing a survey of favorite ice cream flavors, a quarter of the circle represents vanilla. What percentage of people chose vanilla as their favorite flavor?

Recap

