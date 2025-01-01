Skip to main content
Line Graphs

Master line graphs with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Line Graphs

Beginner Explanation

The equation y = mx + b represents a straight line where m is the slope (the rate of change) and b is the y-intercept (the starting value on the y-axis).
Quick Quiz

What is the slope of a line passing through points $(1, 2)$ and $(3, 6)$?

Real-World Problem

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you save $\$10$ every month. How much will you have in a year?
Thinking Challenge

Think About This

Explore how a line graph can show a decrease in savings if you spend $\$5$ monthly.

Challenge Quiz

If a line graph shows a point $(0, 5)$ and $(10, 15)$, what is the equation of the line?

