Understanding Line Graphs
The equation y = mx + b represents a straight line where m is the slope (the rate of change) and b is the y-intercept (the starting value on the y-axis).
What is the slope of a line passing through points $(1, 2)$ and $(3, 6)$?
Imagine you save $\$10$ every month. How much will you have in a year?
Explore how a line graph can show a decrease in savings if you spend $\$5$ monthly.
If a line graph shows a point $(0, 5)$ and $(10, 15)$, what is the equation of the line?
