Understanding Bar Graphs
A bar graph represents data in a visual format using bars.
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What does the height of a bar represent in a bar graph?
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Sports Club Membership
You are the president of your school's sports club. You want to create a bar graph to represent the number of members in each sport. You have the following data: Soccer - 40 members, Basketball - 30 members, Volleyball - 20 members, Tennis - 15 members. Draw the bar graph representing this data.
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
You are presented with a bar graph that shows the number of pets owned by students in your class. The graph has the following data: Dogs - 8, Cats - 5, Fish - 3, Birds - 4. What information can you gather from this bar graph?
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
If a bar graph shows the number of books read by students in different grades, what can you infer?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
