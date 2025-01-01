Skip to main content
Bar Graphs

Understanding Bar Graphs

Beginner Explanation

A bar graph represents data in a visual format using bars.
1

What does the height of a bar represent in a bar graph?

2

Sports Club Membership

You are the president of your school's sports club. You want to create a bar graph to represent the number of members in each sport. You have the following data: Soccer - 40 members, Basketball - 30 members, Volleyball - 20 members, Tennis - 15 members. Draw the bar graph representing this data.
3

Think About This

You are presented with a bar graph that shows the number of pets owned by students in your class. The graph has the following data: Dogs - 8, Cats - 5, Fish - 3, Birds - 4. What information can you gather from this bar graph?

4

If a bar graph shows the number of books read by students in different grades, what can you infer?

