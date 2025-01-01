Skip to main content
Independent/Dependent Events

Master independent/dependent events with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Independent/Dependent Events

Beginner Explanation

Independent events are those where the occurrence of one does not affect the occurrence of another: $P(A \text{ and } B) = P(A) \times P(B)$.
If you flip a coin twice, what is the probability of getting two heads? $P(H \text{ and } H)$

Teenager Scenario

A bag contains 5 red marbles and 5 blue marbles. Imagine drawing two marbles from this bag without replacement. What is the probability that both marbles drawn are red?
Think About This

Are the events of drawing a red card and then a black card from a standard 52-card deck without replacement independent?

What is the probability of rolling a 4 on two separate dice rolls? $P(4 \text{ and } 4)$

