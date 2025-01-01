Understanding Independent/Dependent Events
Independent events are those where the occurrence of one does not affect the occurrence of another: $P(A \text{ and } B) = P(A) \times P(B)$.
Teenager Scenario
A bag contains 5 red marbles and 5 blue marbles. Imagine drawing two marbles from this bag without replacement. What is the probability that both marbles drawn are red?
Are the events of drawing a red card and then a black card from a standard 52-card deck without replacement independent?
