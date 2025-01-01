Understanding Odds
Example: Rolling a 4 on a six-sided die has odds of $1:5$ (1 favorable, 5 unfavorable). To find probability, compute $\frac{1}{1+5}=\frac{1}{6}$.
1
What are the odds of rolling a number greater than 4 on a six-sided die?
2
Probability Scenario
In a game, you win if you roll an even number. What is the probability of winning?
3
Think About This
What are the odds of drawing a red card from a standard deck of cards?
4
If a bag contains 3 red, 5 blue, and 2 green marbles, what are the odds of picking a blue marble?
