Odds

Master odds with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Odds

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Example: Rolling a 4 on a six-sided die has odds of $1:5$ (1 favorable, 5 unfavorable). To find probability, compute $\frac{1}{1+5}=\frac{1}{6}$.
Practice Problems

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What are the odds of rolling a number greater than 4 on a six-sided die?

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Probability Scenario

In a game, you win if you roll an even number. What is the probability of winning?
Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

What are the odds of drawing a red card from a standard deck of cards?

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

If a bag contains 3 red, 5 blue, and 2 green marbles, what are the odds of picking a blue marble?

