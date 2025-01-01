Understanding Identity Matrix
An identity matrix, denoted $I_n$, is a square matrix with ones on the main diagonal and zeros elsewhere. Multiplying any compatible matrix $A$ by $I_n$ yields $A$ itself. For example, $I_2 = \begin{bmatrix}1 & 0\\0 & 1\end{bmatrix}$ and $A \times I_2 = A$.
What is the result of multiplying a matrix by an identity matrix $\begin{bmatrix} 1 & 0 \\ 0 & 1 \end{bmatrix}$?
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you have a transformation matrix $A$ and you want to ensure its effect remains unchanged by multiplying it by an identity matrix.
Think About This
If a 3x3 matrix $A$ is multiplied by an identity matrix, what remains unchanged? Explain why.
What is the result of $\begin{bmatrix} 1 & 0 & 0 \\ 0 & 1 & 0 \\ 0 & 0 & 1 \end{bmatrix} \times \begin{bmatrix} 4 & 7 & -1 \\ 2 & 5 & 3 \\ 0 & 1 & 0 \end{bmatrix}$?
