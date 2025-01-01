Skip to main content
Master

Identity Matrix

Master identity matrix with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Identity Matrix

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

An identity matrix, denoted $I_n$, is a square matrix with ones on the main diagonal and zeros elsewhere. Multiplying any compatible matrix $A$ by $I_n$ yields $A$ itself. For example, $I_2 = \begin{bmatrix}1 & 0\\0 & 1\end{bmatrix}$ and $A \times I_2 = A$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the result of multiplying a matrix by an identity matrix $\begin{bmatrix} 1 & 0 \\ 0 & 1 \end{bmatrix}$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you have a transformation matrix $A$ and you want to ensure its effect remains unchanged by multiplying it by an identity matrix.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

If a 3x3 matrix $A$ is multiplied by an identity matrix, what remains unchanged? Explain why.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

What is the result of $\begin{bmatrix} 1 & 0 & 0 \\ 0 & 1 & 0 \\ 0 & 0 & 1 \end{bmatrix} \times \begin{bmatrix} 4 & 7 & -1 \\ 2 & 5 & 3 \\ 0 & 1 & 0 \end{bmatrix}$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.