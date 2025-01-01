Understanding Graphing Quadratic Inequalities
To graph $y \\\1 x^2 - x - 12$, sketch the parabola $y = x^2 - x - 12$ by finding its vertex and x-intercepts. Draw a solid curve because “≤” includes the boundary. Pick a test point not on the curve (for example, (0,0)), check the inequality, and then shade the region that makes the inequality true (the area below the parabola).
Real-World Problem
Teenager Scenario
A skateboard ramp is represented by the parabola $y = -x^2 + 6x - 8$. Determine the region above the ramp.
For the inequality $y \\\1 2x^2 - 3x + 1$, which statement is true?
