Graphing Quadratic Inequalities

Master graphing quadratic inequalities with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Graphing Quadratic Inequalities

Beginner Explanation

To graph $y \\\1 x^2 - x - 12$, sketch the parabola $y = x^2 - x - 12$ by finding its vertex and x-intercepts. Draw a solid curve because “≤” includes the boundary. Pick a test point not on the curve (for example, (0,0)), check the inequality, and then shade the region that makes the inequality true (the area below the parabola).
1

Beginner

Which inequality represents the region below the parabola $y = x^2 - x - 12$?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A skateboard ramp is represented by the parabola $y = -x^2 + 6x - 8$. Determine the region above the ramp.
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Find the vertex and axis of symmetry for the parabola $y = x^2 - 4x + 3$.

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

For the inequality $y \\\1 2x^2 - 3x + 1$, which statement is true?

