Skip to main content
Master

Graphing Quadratic Equations using the Axis of Symmetry

Master graphing quadratic equations using the axis of symmetry with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Graphing Quadratic Equations using the Axis of Symmetry

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

The axis of symmetry is the line $x = \frac{-b}{2a}$. It divides the parabola into two mirror images.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the axis of symmetry for $y = x^2 - 7x + 2$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A skateboarder jumps off a ramp, and the path is modeled by $y = -x^2 + 6x + 1$. Find the highest point of the jump.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

A parabola opens upwards. If the axis of symmetry is $x = 4$, what can you deduce about the coefficients of the quadratic equation?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Find the vertex of the parabola $y = 2x^2 - 8x + 3$.

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.